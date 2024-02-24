Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 59.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 85.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $8.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

NYSE:RHP opened at $119.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.65 and a 200 day moving average of $97.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research analysts have commented on RHP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

