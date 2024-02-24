RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $90.01 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.