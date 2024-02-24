Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.90-10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.73.

Several brokerages have commented on RCL. Argus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.64.

NYSE:RCL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,583,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.71. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,460 shares of company stock worth $76,557,183 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,448,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,628,000 after buying an additional 270,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

