Royal Bank of Canada Trims Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Target Price to $41.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,950,000 after acquiring an additional 39,779,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $317,979,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490,242 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

