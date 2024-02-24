Royal Bank of Canada Raises NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $285.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $238.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NICE. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.55.

Get NICE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NICE

NICE Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $238.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.65. NICE has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $253.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NICE will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 45.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 2.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NICE by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.