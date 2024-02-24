Royal Bank of Canada Cuts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$49.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRP. Barclays raised their target price on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.25.

TRP stock opened at C$53.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.24. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$43.70 and a twelve month high of C$57.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 139.64%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$94,997.50. In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock worth $179,330. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

