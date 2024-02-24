Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

Shares of TENX opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $64.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 186,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 62.43% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

