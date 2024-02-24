Rosenblatt Securities Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $375.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $315.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRWD. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.47.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $311.49 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $115.30 and a 1 year high of $338.45. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,190.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.41 and a 200 day moving average of $219.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $6,597,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.