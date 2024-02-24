Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,062 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Rollins were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter valued at $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rollins by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 61.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,557,000 after acquiring an additional 833,700 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $42.58 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

