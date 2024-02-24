Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Insider Elizabeth B. Chandler Sells 10,000 Shares

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rollins Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $42.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Rollins by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

