Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.450-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.0 million-$215.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.4 million.
Rogers Stock Performance
Shares of ROG stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.72. 293,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,177. Rogers has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $173.16. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.42.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.40). Rogers had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rogers Company Profile
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
