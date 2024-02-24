Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.450-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.0 million-$215.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.4 million.

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of ROG stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.72. 293,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,177. Rogers has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $173.16. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.40). Rogers had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers

Rogers Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after acquiring an additional 392,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,978,000 after buying an additional 31,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $197,666,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Rogers by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,893,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 27.5% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,218,000 after purchasing an additional 96,146 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

