Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.40), reports. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Rogers updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.650 EPS.

Rogers Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $111.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average of $128.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.73. Rogers has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $173.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 115.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Rogers during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 80.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 127.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

