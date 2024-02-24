Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ RMCF opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
