Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.45. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $220.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47.

Insider Activity at Rocky Brands

In related news, Director Mike Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $117,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,170 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,169,000 after buying an additional 141,969 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rocky Brands by 144.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 116,464 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Rocky Brands by 15.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

