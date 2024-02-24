Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.45. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $220.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47.
In related news, Director Mike Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $117,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,170 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.
