Rocket Pool (RPL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $565.48 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for approximately $28.08 or 0.00054960 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $565.48 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 20,141,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,141,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users to participate in ETH2 staking regardless of their investment size or technical expertise. It provides liquid staking and operates through a network of decentralized nodes, using open-source, audited smart contracts for non-custodial staking. Users can stake ETH and receive rETH, a tokenized form of staked ETH, which accrues rewards based on the network’s performance. RocketPool uses insurance mechanisms and requires node operators to stake RPL as collateral to protect against penalties.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

