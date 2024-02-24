Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Baiju Bhatt Sells 188,077 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOODGet Free Report) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,130.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 8th, Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $2,736,929.56.
  • On Wednesday, December 13th, Baiju Bhatt sold 227,859 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $2,634,050.04.

HOOD stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOODGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

