Robert Half Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Robert Half in a report issued on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Robert Half’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.64. Robert Half has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its position in Robert Half by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 17,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Robert Half by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Robert Half by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

