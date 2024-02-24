RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0682 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RIOCF opened at $13.82 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

