RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0682 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
RIOCF opened at $13.82 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
