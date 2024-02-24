Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Director Alissa Fitzgerald Sells 10,000 Shares

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $18,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alissa Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 10,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,432,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 212,646 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 3,302.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,020,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 990,591 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

View Our Latest Report on RGTI

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.