REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

REX stock opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.04.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The energy company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.70. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that REX American Resources will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,133,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 33,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 73,252 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 149,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

