REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
REX American Resources Stock Performance
REX stock opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.04.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The energy company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.70. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that REX American Resources will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About REX American Resources
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
