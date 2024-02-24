Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ (RVPH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVPH

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Shares of RVPH opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -0.01. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 4,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.