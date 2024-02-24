Reviewing Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Revvity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals $41.40 million 30.18 -$102.25 million ($2.66) -9.98 Revvity $2.75 billion 4.69 $693.09 million $5.50 18.99

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

99.4% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Revvity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Revvity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 Revvity 0 6 6 0 2.50

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $33.86, suggesting a potential upside of 27.55%. Revvity has a consensus target price of $118.91, suggesting a potential upside of 13.85%. Given EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Revvity.

Risk and Volatility

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Revvity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals -235.51% -109.34% -47.39% Revvity 25.20% 7.41% 4.18%

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery. Its lead product candidate is EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery treatment for VEGF-mediated retinal diseases combining vorolanib, a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor with Durasert E. The company's pipeline programs also include EYP-2301, a promising TIE-2 agonist formulated in Durasert E to potentially improve outcomes in serious retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

