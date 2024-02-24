Reviewing KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kanzhun and KLDiscovery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $654.04 million 8.61 $15.55 million $0.17 88.24 KLDiscovery $317.43 million 0.04 -$43.17 million ($0.60) -0.50

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than KLDiscovery. KLDiscovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 10.28% 4.50% 3.52% KLDiscovery -7.38% -96.77% -4.13%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Kanzhun and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kanzhun and KLDiscovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 3 5 0 2.63 KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kanzhun presently has a consensus price target of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 22.50%. Given Kanzhun’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Risk and Volatility

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kanzhun beats KLDiscovery on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About KLDiscovery

(Get Free Report)

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the preservation, collection, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); EDR, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; technology enabled managed review services; digital forensics services; and information archiving services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as eDiscovery readiness and response solutions, including eDiscovery expert witness, custodian interviews, preservation and collection strategy, and legal hold solution; information governance solutions comprising Office 365 health check and legal hold process improvement; and data privacy solutions, including privacy compliance assessment and data breach risk mitigation. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; ransomware recovery; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.