Relx (NYSE:RELX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.89

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.89 and last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 69854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Relx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELX

Relx Stock Performance

Relx Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.