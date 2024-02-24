Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) PT Raised to $355.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $355.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RS. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $329.00.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $324.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $333.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 17.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,610 shares of company stock valued at $21,074,961 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

