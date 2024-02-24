Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.50% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $19.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,862,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,956 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 592.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,718,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,066 shares in the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

