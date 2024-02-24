REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGNX. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.13.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.20. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,440 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 27.0% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,574,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 547,466 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 100.4% during the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 795,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 398,781 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 358.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 490,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 383,658 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 320.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 381,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

