Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $166.77

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $166.77 and last traded at $165.42, with a volume of 142427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. Wolfe Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRX

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.87.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -160.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.