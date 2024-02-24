Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,831,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 6,505,481 shares.The stock last traded at $14.67 and had previously closed at $12.37.

RXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $448,119.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $448,119.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,046.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,850 in the last ninety days. 19.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 604,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,081 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 470,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 293,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 557,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 369,103 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

