Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on RJF shares. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $118.58 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $120.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

