RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at $325,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,898 shares of company stock worth $95,236 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

