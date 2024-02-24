Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Truist Financial

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RRC. Mizuho lifted their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Range Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark lowered Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

