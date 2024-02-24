Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Director Vicky B. Gregg Sells 2,500 Shares

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.4 %

DGX opened at $127.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.87. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 259,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

