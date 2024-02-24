Quantum (QUA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,061.06

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $1,061.06 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00015704 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001432 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00014759 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,121.19 or 0.99969887 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.00184205 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009522 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,060.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.