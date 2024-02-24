Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.000-8.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.3 billion-$22.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.1 billion. Quanta Services also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.00-8.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.64.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,255. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $237.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 23.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.