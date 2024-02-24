Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Trading Up 8.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.7% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $229.56 and last traded at $229.55. 154,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 928,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.22.

The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,543,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.22.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

