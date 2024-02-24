Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $377,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $112.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $114.97.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,312. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

