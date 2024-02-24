Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Decreased by Analyst (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AC. Scotiabank increased their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.19.

Air Canada Stock Up 0.8 %

Air Canada stock opened at C$18.17 on Thursday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$16.04 and a twelve month high of C$26.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

