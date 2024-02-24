Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PSTG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.63.

NYSE PSTG opened at $40.56 on Friday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $45.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 213.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5,725.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,116 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,678,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,285 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

