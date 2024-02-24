PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

PHM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.31.

PHM opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

