Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Announces $3.00 Quarterly Dividend

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Public Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Public Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 103.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Public Storage to earn $17.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $284.78 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.35 and a 200-day moving average of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

