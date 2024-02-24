Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $108.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

