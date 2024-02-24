Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 113 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MA traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $473.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,974. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $440.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $475.17. The stock has a market cap of $441.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

