Providence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Motco increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $466.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,792. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $468.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

