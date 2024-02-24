Providence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.77. 795,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,444. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $179.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.32. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

