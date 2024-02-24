Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on V. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,461 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,817 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of V stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.60. 5,107,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,130. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $285.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $520.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

