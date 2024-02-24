Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.45. 1,824,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

