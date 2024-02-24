Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $45.74. 474,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,102. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

