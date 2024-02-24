ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.32

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 4320762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.
About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.
