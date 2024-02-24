ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.01

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOWGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.01 and last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 2041560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter worth about $847,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 5.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter worth about $597,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,767,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 134.1% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 30,564 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

